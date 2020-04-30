Molson Coors (TAP) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors (TAP) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Constellation Brands, and Brown-Forman B.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.62.

Molson Coors’ market cap is currently $10B and has a P/E ratio of 40.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States. The Canada segment includes production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in Canada. The Europe segment comprises of production, marketing and sales of its brands as well as a number of regional brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Central Europe. The International segment focuses its operations on Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Corporate segment represents interest and certain other general and administrative costs that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. It operates under the brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, taropramen, Carling, Molson Canadian, Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry’s Hard and Leinenkugel’s. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.