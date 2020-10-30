Molina Healthcare (MOH) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Buy rating on Molina Healthcare (MOH) today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, UnitedHealth, and Centene.

Molina Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.00.

Based on Molina Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.6 billion and net profit of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 billion and had a net profit of $196 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.