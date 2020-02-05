Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Catie Powers- February 5, 2020, 6:09 AM EDT

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 43.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and Personalis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moleculin Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.15 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Moleculin Biotech has an average volume of 246.7K.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

