Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.97 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Moleculin Biotech has an average volume of 3.34M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

