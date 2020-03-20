Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Jason Carr- March 20, 2020, 5:26 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.3% and a 32.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moleculin Biotech with a $2.50 average price target, a 212.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Moleculin Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.79 million.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

