Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.7% and a 19.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moleculin Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Based on Moleculin Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.79 million.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.