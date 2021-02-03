Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33.

Moleculin Biotech’s market cap is currently $66.52M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.38.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.