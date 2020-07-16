Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 51.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, representing a 142.7% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Moleculin Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.