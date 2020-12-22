Molecular Templates (MTEM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Molecular Templates (MTEM), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 58.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Templates with a $17.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Molecular Templates has an average volume of 393.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTEM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. Molecular Templates was founded on October 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on MTEM: