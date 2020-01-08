Molecular Templates (MTEM) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates (MTEM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.53, close to its 52-week high of $14.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The the analyst consensus on Molecular Templates is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Molecular Templates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $38.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.63 million.

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.