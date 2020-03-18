Mohawk Industries (MHK) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK) on March 16 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.87, close to its 52-week low of $81.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $130.38, implying a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Mohawk Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $265 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $226 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW).