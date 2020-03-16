Mohawk Industries (MHK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.48, close to its 52-week low of $90.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, MRC Global, and GMS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $132.50, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Mohawk Industries’ market cap is currently $6.91B and has a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MHK in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW).