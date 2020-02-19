Mohawk Industries (MHK) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK) on February 14 and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $148.00 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Mohawk Industries’ market cap is currently $9.41B and has a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MHK in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW).