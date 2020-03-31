Mohawk Industries (MHK) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and M.D.C. Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $113.00 average price target, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mohawk Industries’ market cap is currently $5.74B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications. The Flooring NA segment includes floor covering product lines, in a broad range of colors, textures, and patterns. The Flooring ROW segment consists of laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring products, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. The company was founded on December 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, GA.