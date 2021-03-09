Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Group Holdings with a $36.75 average price target, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Sidoti also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.99 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Mohawk Group Holdings has an average volume of 942.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.