Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report issued on July 31, Allen Klee from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10.

Klee has an average return of 202.3% when recommending Mohawk Group Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is ranked #6742 out of 6830 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Group Holdings with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mohawk Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.63 million and GAAP net loss of $15.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MWK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.