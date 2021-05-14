Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.73.

Buck has an average return of 138.0% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #424 out of 7497 analysts.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.28.

Based on Mogo Finance Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10 million and GAAP net loss of $2.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.19 million.

Difference Capital Financial, Inc. is a venture capital company, which engages in investing in growth companies. Its portfolio inludes financial technologies, internet, media and media technologies, technologies, healthcare, and other. The company was founded by Henry Kneis, Paul D. Sparkes, and Michael A. Wekerle on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.