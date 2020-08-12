Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.11.

Taylor has an average return of 26.7% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #895 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mogo Finance Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Mogo Finance Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.91 million and GAAP net loss of $10.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOGO in relation to earlier this year.

