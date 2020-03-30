Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mackie Research and Canaccord Genuity gave Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.42, implying a 321.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.06 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 26.75K.

