Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Mackie Research gave Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology yesterday and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1958 out of 6517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Mogo Finance Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.02 million and GAAP net loss of $6.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.97 million.

