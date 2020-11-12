Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on September 25, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.95.

Taylor has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #480 out of 7079 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $3.04 average price target, representing a 52.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.15 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 1.51M.

