Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

Taylor has an average return of 276.2% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #235 out of 7513 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mogo Finance Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.91, representing an 80.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.29 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 3.43M.

