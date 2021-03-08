Modine (MOD) Receives a Hold from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Modine (MOD) on February 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.03, close to its 52-week high of $15.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

Modine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.79 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Modine has an average volume of 424.1K.

Modine Manufacturing Co. engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VST), Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. The CIS segment offers thermal management products including customized coils and coolers. The BHVAC segment includes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products, primarily for commercial buildings and related applications. The company was founded by Arthur B. Modine on June 23, 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.