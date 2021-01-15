Moderna (MRNA) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $147.08 average price target, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Moderna’s market cap is currently $51.33B and has a P/E ratio of -77.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.79.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

