Moderna (MRNA) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies assigned a Hold rating to Moderna (MRNA), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $174.38, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.60.

The company has a one-year high of $189.26 and a one-year low of $46.13. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 9.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 233 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

