Moderna (MRNA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Moderna (MRNA) today and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $184.66, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $190.22 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $231.00 price target.

Moderna’s market cap is currently $74.29B and has a P/E ratio of 149.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 245 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

