Moderna (MRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $32.57 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.00 and a one-year low of $11.54. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 7.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

