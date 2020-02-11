Moderna (MRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer gave Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 69.2% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.20.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.