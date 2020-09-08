Moderna (MRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on August 31, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.17, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.35 million and GAAP net loss of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $135 million.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

