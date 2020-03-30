Moderna (MRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.05.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $31.67 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.00 and a one-year low of $11.54. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 12.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

