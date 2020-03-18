Model N (MODN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Model N (MODN) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02, close to its 52-week low of $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Model N has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33, implying a 74.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.84 and a one-year low of $16.33. Currently, Model N has an average volume of 348.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MODN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. It solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence.