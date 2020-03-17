MobileIron (MOBL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on MobileIron (MOBL) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.26, close to its 52-week low of $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MobileIron is a Hold with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.79 and a one-year low of $2.94. Currently, MobileIron has an average volume of 1.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MobileIron, Inc. engages in the development and provision of security platform solutions. Its products include MobileIron unified endpoint management, MobileIron access, and MobileIron threat defense. The company was founded by Suresh Batchu, Ajay Mishra, and Robert B. Tinker in July 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.