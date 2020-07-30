MobileIron (MOBL) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Hold rating on MobileIron (MOBL) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MobileIron with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MobileIron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.7 million and GAAP net loss of $12.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MobileIron, Inc. engages in the development of purpose-built mobile information technology platform, which enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices. Its products include MobileIron unified endpoint management, MobileIron Access, MobileIron Threat Defense, and MobileIron secure applications for end-user productivity. The company was founded by Suresh Batchu, Ajay Mishra, and Robert Bates Tinker in July, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.