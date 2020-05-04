Mobile Mini (MINI) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Mobile Mini (MINI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Construction Partners, and Healthcare Services.

Mobile Mini has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.75 and a one-year low of $18.41. Currently, Mobile Mini has an average volume of 471.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump Solutions. The Storage Solutions segment operates in North America and United Kingdom which offers a range of lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as patented locking systems, premium doors, electrical wiring, and shelving. The Tank and Pump Solutions segment consists of liquid and solid containment units, pumps, and filtration equipment for specialty industries, such as chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining and environmental. The company was founded by Richard Bunger in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.