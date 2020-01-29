Mobile Mini (MINI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on Mobile Mini (MINI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.53, close to its 52-week high of $40.92.

Schneeberger has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Mobile Mini.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is ranked #419 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mobile Mini is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

Based on Mobile Mini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.25 million.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump segments.

