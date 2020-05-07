Mobile Mini (MINI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated a Buy rating on Mobile Mini (MINI) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Mobile Mini has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mobile Mini’s market cap is currently $1.16B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump Solutions. The Storage Solutions segment operates in North America and United Kingdom which offers a range of lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as patented locking systems, premium doors, electrical wiring, and shelving. The Tank and Pump Solutions segment consists of liquid and solid containment units, pumps, and filtration equipment for specialty industries, such as chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining and environmental. The company was founded by Richard Bunger in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.