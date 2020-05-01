Mobile Mini (MINI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mobile Mini (MINI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mobile Mini is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Mobile Mini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $159 million and net profit of $29.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $161 million and had a net profit of $14.25 million.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump Solutions. The Storage Solutions segment operates in North America and United Kingdom which offers a range of lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as patented locking systems, premium doors, electrical wiring, and shelving. The Tank and Pump Solutions segment consists of liquid and solid containment units, pumps, and filtration equipment for specialty industries, such as chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining and environmental. The company was founded by Richard Bunger in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.