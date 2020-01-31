Mobile Mini (MINI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated a Buy rating on Mobile Mini (MINI) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, United Parcel, and CH Robinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mobile Mini with a $50.75 average price target, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Mobile Mini’s market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of 22.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump segments.

