MKS Instruments (MKSI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at D.A. Davidson

In a report released today, Thomas Diffely from D.A. Davidson downgraded MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Hold, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Diffely is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Diffely covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Lumentum Holdings, and Cadence Design.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.80, representing a 60.1% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.31 and a one-year low of $66.88. Currently, MKS Instruments has an average volume of 494.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKSI in relation to earlier this year.

MKS Instruments, Inc. engages in the provision of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes. It operates through the Vacuum and Analysis; and Light and Motion segments. The Vacuum and Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation, and vacuum technology components. The Light and Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.