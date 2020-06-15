MKS Instruments (MKSI) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.17.

MKS Instruments’ market cap is currently $5.72B and has a P/E ratio of 29.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKSI in relation to earlier this year.

MKS Instruments, Inc. engages in the provision of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes. It operates through the Vacuum and Analysis; and Light and Motion segments. The Vacuum and Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation, and vacuum technology components. The Light and Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.