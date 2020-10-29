MKM Partners Thinks Molson Coors’ Stock is Going to Recover

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors (TAP) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.91, close to its 52-week low of $32.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molson Coors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.75.

The company has a one-year high of $61.94 and a one-year low of $32.11. Currently, Molson Coors has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TAP in relation to earlier this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States. The Canada segment includes production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in Canada. The Europe segment comprises of production, marketing and sales of its brands as well as a number of regional brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Central Europe. The International segment focuses its operations on Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Corporate segment represents interest and certain other general and administrative costs that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. It operates under the brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, taropramen, Carling, Molson Canadian, Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry’s Hard and Leinenkugel’s. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

