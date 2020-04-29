MKM Partners Thinks Flowr’s Stock is Going to Recover

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk reiterated a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.48, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 43.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Constellation Brands, and Brown-Forman B.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowr is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.87.

The company has a one-year high of $5.79 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Flowr has an average volume of 105.3K.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.