MKM Partners Thinks Flowr’s Stock is Going to Recover

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk reiterated a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF) today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowr is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.22.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.82 million and GAAP net loss of $9.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLWPF in relation to earlier this year.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.