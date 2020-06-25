MKM Partners Thinks Flowr’s Stock is Going to Recover

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Constellation Brands, and Brown-Forman B.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flowr with a $2.20 average price target.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51K and GAAP net loss of $22.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.52 million.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.