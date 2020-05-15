MKM Partners Thinks Comstock Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on Comstock Resources (CRK) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.74, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 40.5% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comstock Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.67, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Comstock Resources’ market cap is currently $845.8M and has a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRK in relation to earlier this year.

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on properties located in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.