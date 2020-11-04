MKM Partners Sticks to Their Hold Rating for HEXO (HEXO)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Hold rating on HEXO (HEXO), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.64, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

HEXO has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.75, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.70 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 7.11M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Read More on HEXO: