MKM Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) yesterday and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Brown-Forman B, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Craft Brewers Alliance with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Craft Brewers Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.9 million and net profit of $598K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.36 million.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. operates as an independent craft brewing company, which engages in brewing, branding, and marketing of craft beers. It operates through the Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations segments. The Beer Related Operations segment includes the brewing, and domestic and international sales of craft beers and ciders from the breweries of the company. The Brewpubs Operations segment consists of the brewpubs of the company, which are located adjacent to its beer related operations; other merchandise sales; and sales of its beers directly to customers. The company was founded July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.