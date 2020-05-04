MKM Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cracker Barrel.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.56.

Bloomin’ Brands’ market cap is currently $923.7M and has a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.51.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.