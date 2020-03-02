MKM Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tilray (TLRY)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on Tilray (TLRY) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.35, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5154 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilray is a Hold with an average price target of $18.08, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tilray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts.

Read More on TLRY: