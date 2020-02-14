MKM Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $21.44 average price target, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $283 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.17 million.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.

